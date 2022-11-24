SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of incidents of graffiti on the east side of San Luis, police said.
San Luis police praised residents for providing tips that led to the arrest of the minor on suspicion of tagging walls in residential subdivisions along Avenue F.
“It helps us a lot when people make reports,” police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said. “Thanks to that, we were able to detain him.”
Santana added: “We need to clarify that this was an isolated case. It has nothing to do with gangs, but we think he may be responsible for graffiti that has been seen around the area.”
In a Nov. 13 post to its Facebook page, the police department said it was looking for those responsible for graffiti on the east side, and asked residents to report anonymously any suspicious activity they happened to see.
Information from the public led to the arrest of the minor, who faces criminal damage charges in juvenile court, Santana said.
Four years ago the police department dealt with a spate of graffiti cases in San Luis. Santana said the recent incidents are not believed to be part of a resurgence of the problem throughout the city, but rather the doings of one or two individuals.
He said residents can report incidents of graffiti or other suspicious activity to police at 928-341-2420.