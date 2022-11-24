GRAFFITI (copy)

This tagged wall was one of various graffiti incidents in San Luis, Ariz., that led police to seek the public’s help in finding the tagger. Police have since arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the graffiti on the city’s est side.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN LUIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of incidents of graffiti on the east side of San Luis, police said.

San Luis police praised residents for providing tips that led to the arrest of the minor on suspicion of tagging walls in residential subdivisions along Avenue F.

