The message from the audience in attendance at the Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County board meeting on Wednesday was a resounding, “No, we don’t want a partnership between Yuma Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health.”
About 250 people attended the meeting, the largest turnout ever, by most accounts, for a Hospital District meeting. The venue for the meeting was changed from the usual Aldrich Hall to the Civic Center to accommodate the audience.
Representatives from Tennessee-based LifePoint, which is considering a partnership with YRMC, introduced the company to the community with a presentation before the district board members. The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the land and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and has leased them to YRMC since 1973.
The YRMC Board of Directors, a different entity, has been exploring a joint venture with LifePoint, which operates 84 hospitals in 29 states, including three in Arizona. In the proposed partnership, LifePoint would buy a majority percentage of the hospital while YRMC would maintain a minority percentage. However, the governance of the board would be 50% each.
LifePoint has committed to a $300 million investment over a span of 10 years. The transaction would also include the formation of a foundation with another $300 million dedicated to the community.
In addition, with the transaction, YRMC, currently a not-for-profit hospital, would become a for-profit organization.
Chairman Jeffrey Polston, in an opening statement, explained that the district board, in “performing its duty to the public to protect the community’s interests,” has been “jointly working with YRMC and LifePoint Health to learn more about how the proposed partnership may advance healthcare services in the Yuma community.”
However, Polston emphasized that the district has not completed its investigation and due diligence review of the proposed partnership and has only begun discussions regarding a joint venture impact on the community and potential lease terms.
“Contrary to recent speculation by various members of the community who are neither current board members nor a party to the ongoing communications between the district, Lifepoint and the YRMC, the district has held no vote, to date, regarding whether or not to support the proposed joint venture lan or execute a new lease with any party,” Polston said.
He noted that the district invited LifePoint representatives to attend this public meeting to inform the local community of what LifePoint has to offer. “The opinions of the public are important to the board and your comments will assist us in our decision making,” he said. “Our obligation is to ensure that our decisions will ultimately advance the healthcare services in the region.”
LifePoint representatives included Victor Giovanetti, vice president of hospital operations, Christopher Rehm, senior vice president and chief medical officer, and Farley Reardon, vice president of development.
Giovanetti noted that LifePoint has 26 joint ventures similar to the one they are proposing with YRMC. He talked about the culture, quality and resources LifePoint can bring to the table.
“At the end of the day, what matters is quality of care at the bedside,” he said, adding that the company’s mission is making communities healthier and supporting its communities.
Giovanetti said that LifePoint’s commitment to Yuma includes local governance, building local relationships, supporting the community as a taxpayer entity, and the opportunity to create one of Arizona’s largest, independent community foundations.
Most of the 12 speakers said they wanted YRMC to remain a nonprofit community hospital and several raised concerns related to the fact that LifePoint is owned by Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm. Some expressed fears that the focus would center on profits and not quality healthcare and that prices would increase.
A couple of speakers asked the board members to nix the lease with YRMC and find a new tenant and suggested that they hold an election to ask what citizens think about the proposed transaction.
One speaker noted that he checked the ratings of the three hospitals owned by LifePoint in Arizona, and two had 3 out of 5 stars and one had 2 out of 5 stars. He asked the board to wait for a partner that could take the local hospital to 5 stars.
After the speakers, the board members had the opportunity to share their thoughts. Dr. Jeremy Curry said that the board had been waiting for this kind of response. He noted that as elected officials, they listen to the citizens. Curry then asked the audience how many think the proposed merger is a good deal. No one raised their hand. He then noted that he’s talked to physicians, community leaders and other citizens, and he has yet to hear one person tell him this is a good idea.
Giovanetti said LifePoint wants to serve communities that want the company there. He noted that the company’s capital partners have no engagement in the daily operations of the hospitals nor do they make any decisions.
After the meeting, Giovanetti told the Yuma Sun that he appreciates the passion for healthcare shown by the speakers and invited the attendees to learn more about the company.
Polston noted that this would not be the only opportunity “to voice any and all concerns” and invited the public to attend every district meeting.
The meeting can be viewed on Facebook at @HospitalDistrictNo.1