Ten citizens addressed the Yuma City Council during Wednesday’s call to the public either in support or against a “Second Amendment sanctuary city” resolution, with some even asking that it be made a law.
Before the call to the public, Councilman Gary Knight asked that a resolution titled “Affirmation of Citizen’s Constitutional Rights and Liberties” be placed on the agenda for the March 18 regular meeting. Mayor Doug Nicholls said he’d like to see it on the agenda as well.
Citizens have been urging the council to either declare Yuma a sanctuary city or stressing that such action is not needed because the right to keep and bear arms is already protected in both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions.
The resolution suggested by Knight states that members of the council “reaffirm their commitment to support and defend the rights and liberties of the citizens of Yuma, Arizona as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Arizona, including the right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution ...”
While discussing the issue at a Feb. 25 retreat, the mayor explained that he preferred a resolution without the use of “sanctuary city” because it creates the concept that the city has the ability to opt out of federal law. In addition, the mayor explained, the word “sanctuary” is about protecting someone from oppression. In this case, he added, “it’s clearly not about having someone else protect you but protecting yourself.”
Knights’ suggested resolution does not use the term “sanctuary.” However, some council members, including Leslie McClendon and Deputy Mayor Karen Watts questioned the need for such a resolution when they already took oaths in support of both constitutions.
In the end, the consensus seemed to be that a resolution in support of both U.S. and Arizona constitutions and all their amendments, rather than focused on one amendment or right.
On Wednesday, Nicholls acknowledged that the issue is emotional for both sides and asked that the speakers approach the subject in a “professional way.” “Everyone’s opinion needs to be heard,” he said.
The first to speak in support of declaring Yuma a Second Amendment sanctuary city was Dr. Connie Uribe, president of the Yuma chapter of the Arizona Republican Assembly, which she said “has nothing to do with gun violence.” She also noted that a common rebuttal is to say that Second Amendments are already “solid” in the U.S. and Arizona constitutions.
But Uribe pointed to Virginia’s gun control efforts and “repeated attempts” to introduce gun-related bills in the U.S. Congress and at the Arizona Legislature. She asked that the city “interpose itself” when the law is “unconstitutional and wrongful.”
However, Uribe asked for more than a “feel good” resolution. She asked for an ordinance, noting that a resolution is only a statement of opinion with no teeth and an ordinance is law with clout that can withstand conflict.
She also said that using “sanctuary city” is important because when guns are confiscated by the government, gun owners are oppressed and at the mercy of the government and their lives are in danger.
John Gleason spoke against making Yuma a Second Amendment sanctuary city. “Where does it end?” he asked. “Please make Yuma a federal income tax sanctuary city so we don’t have to pay income taxes here in Yuma. Please make Yuma a state income tax sanctuary so we don’t have to pay state income taxes. While you’re at it, please make Yuma a car insurance sanctuary city so we don’t have car insurance like the state mandates.”
He also said that as soon as Yuma is declared a sanctuary city, the city will get sued. “I wonder how much money you have in the budget to handle that lawsuit. I urge every council member not to make Yuma a sanctuary city. It only serves to divide and politicize the council,” Gleason said, adding that if they want to change state or federal law, they must do it through elected legislators.
Joanne Schickle spoke in favor of the Second Amendment and noted that as a woman in her 70s who is not physically fit nor very healthy she “deserve(s) the right to defend myself.” Police can’t always save her, she added, and she should be able to have a firearm so she can defend herself if someone breaks into her house. She pointed out that it’s illegal to carry guns in Mexico but cartels still manage to get a hold of them without legal processes and there are still many murders.
Rick Bramhall said he is against the idea of having a gun sanctuary city. “We have a number of amendments to the Constitution and all of them, other than gun rights, have restrictions on them,” he said. “And so there should be limits on what you can own in the way of firearms. The previous speakers have been a little disingenuous as far as suggesting that all of their guns will be taken away. No one is suggesting that they not be able to defend their homes with a handgun or take away their hunting rifle.
“We should have reasonable laws, and red flag rights are reasonable. People who have mental health issues, and I’m one of them, and my doctor has reported it. I don’t own a weapon, and it’s a good thing that I don’t,” Bramhall said.
Deborah Rapp also asked that Yuma be declared a Second Amendment sanctuary city. She said she lives in fear of an ex who threatened her. “Now I live life looking over my shoulder wondering where and if he’ll show up,” she said. With police 20 minutes away, “don’t take away my only defense.”
Elizabeth Haskell spoke against the resolution. First she thanked the council for considering an issue that can be divisive and for taking “some heat.” She noted that her family has lost loved ones to gun violence, which has become a “huge problem” in the U.S., along with suicide, which is easier to do when someone has a gun.
Haskell pointed out that the Second Amendment is still in effect. “There’s a belief that they’re coming for your guns, they’re going to take away all of our guns. Hysteria gets whipped up,” she said.
Justin Brundin asked the council to “protect the right to bear arms.” He added: “The ability for us to defend ourselves is important … We as working class people need to be able to defend ourselves.”
Gilbert Hernandez, chairman of the Colorado River Tea Party, noted that although council members already took an oath to protect the U.S. and state constitutions, a state senator did so as well, yet she tried to pass a bill that banned assault weapons before rescinding her support. Hernandez said he supports the Second Amendment resolution, “or whatever title you want to call it now.”