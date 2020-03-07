Free classes will be offered starting this month for area residents who want to prepare to take the test for naturalization and/or want to improve their English conversational skills.
The classes are taught by Emilia Carrillo, a longtime citizenship instructor in Yuma.
The citizenship classes prepare students to take the test for naturalization given by the U.S. Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services. They will be taught Mondays, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3830 W. 8th Street from March 16 to April 27.
The English class helps students improve their conversational skills. They will be taught at the same location on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, from March 18 to April 29.
The classes are free, although students are responsible for providing their own writing materials.
For more information or to sign up for the classes, call Carrillo at 928-782-1345.