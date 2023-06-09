The Yuma City Council accepted $13.3 million in Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs grant funds.
The funds will be used to upgrade radios and equipment used by the Yuma Regional Communications Systems.
AZDEMA awarded the Border Security Fund grant funds to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. YCSO and the county asked to pass the state grant funds through the city. The city agreed to accept the funds and will expend them through the YRCS intergovernmental agreement between the city and county.
YRCS, a regional multi-agency public safety system that supports border security, operates an aging fleet of radios that are at the end of manufacturer support and lack interoperability with current standards used by partner agencies, states a staff report.
Radio technicians are unable to repair many issues with these outdated radios due to a lack of availability of spare parts.
Additionally, the wide-area microwave network that connects all public safety dispatch centers and radio repeater sites is at the end of manufacturer support and in need of replacement, the report notes.
Several areas in the county lack reliable portable radio coverage, to include Somerton and surrounding areas, east San Luis and southeast Yuma areas and Martinez Lake.
The public safety software system that YRCS member agencies use offers limited interoperability capabilities and hampers public safety professionals from performing their core functions through redundant data entry and inefficient workflows, the report added.
The grant funds will cover the purchase of new and upgraded radios and replace end-of-support microwave wireless infrastructure equipment. Upgrades will also provide the latest public safety software system to allow for more efficient workflows, better interoperability and data sharing, analytic tools and mobility solutions.
AZDEMA will reimburse the county, which in turn will reimburse the city for expenditures consistent with the grant agreement. Expenditures will occur over multiple years from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2027.
Morris questioned why the purchases will be split over several years. Isaiah Kirk, the city’s chief information officer, explained that the grant terms call for spreading it out over five years.
“We have percentages we have to meet every year, and I don’t think we could have the manpower to execute $13 million in one year, but it is a heavy lift the first year,” Kirk said.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
