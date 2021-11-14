At least six to eight brownfield sites in and around Yuma’s Old Town South area that have been impacted by petroleum and hazardous substances will be assessed with the goal of reversing the environmental damage and redeveloping the sites.
The Yuma City Council recently accepted grant funds of $600,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the revitalization of the largely vacant brownfield in the downtown area. “Brownfields” refer to contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.
The federal funds can be used in a variety of ways, such as inventory preparation, site selection criteria development, assessments, cleanup planning and planning relating to brownfield sites, market studies, and outreach materials and implementation.
The city accepted the funds as the lead member of a communitywide assessment coalition that includes Yuma County, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, and Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp.
In Yuma, a coalition led by the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. will use the grant funds to plan, reuse visioning, seek additional involvement from adjacent property owners, and distribute public information to advance remediation and reuse of the area.
The project director is Jim Schuessler, president and CEO of the Yuma Multiversity Campus, which seeks to bring more resources to the area so that Arizona Western College, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona can achieve even more access and greater education outcomes.
As the lead assessment coalition member, the City of Yuma is responsible to the EPA for management of the cooperative agreement and compliance with the statutes, regulations and terms and conditions of the award and ensuring that all members of the coalition comply with the terms and conditions.
The grant period is Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024.
The coalition hopes the federal grant funds will trigger additional investment from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
In announcing the awards, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the assessments and cleanup grants will support economic growth and job creation as well as “empower communities to address the environmental, public health and social issues associated with contaminated land.”
Deborah Jordan, EPA’s acting regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest office, noted that the brownfields program helps communities address local concerns with underused properties while protecting public health.
“These funds will spur investment to revitalize underserved communities throughout America’s Pacific Southwest region,” Jordan said.
In other action, the council also approved the consent agenda, including the following items:
• The final plat of Santana Subdivision, Units 2 and 3, located at the southeast and northeast corners of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. The developer plans to divide the property into 243 residential lots ranging in size from 6,356 square feet to 17,687 square feet.
The entire Santana Subdivision Units 1-4 consist of nearly 131 acres. It will be developed with 258 single-family homes under the Low Density Residential District and 203 single-family homes under the Medium Density Residential District.
During the meeting, Councilman Gary Knight noted that 36th Street from Avenue 7½E to the Avenue 7¾E alignment will be reduced from 100 to 80 feet and the east half of Avenue 7½E from 36th Street South to 40th Street will be reduced from 50 to 40 feet.
Knight asked whether the streets would still have enough room for bicycle paths and sidewalks. Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, replied that yes, the streets would still be collector roads, which require bike lanes and sidewalks.
• A three-year Esri Small Government Term Enterprise License Agreement from Environmental Systems Research Institute of Redlands, California, at a cost of $177,860. Esri is the city’s geographic information system (GIS) software currently used by the city to process geographical data.
• The infrastructure and services report for the Premier Storage Annexation at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E.