While continuing its series of summer drive-in movies, Yuma has changed its ticketing service.
The initial offering under the new ticket vendor is “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” rated PG-13, after sundown this Saturday at Desert Sun Stadium, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive.
This showing will be offered for no admission fee; however, visitors still need to obtain an advance ticket to ensure space inside the venue. Find tickets at https://tinyurl.com/y6kdptsn. (The commonly used domain, yumashowtickets.com, will not be active for this event.)
Additionally, moviegoers can secure tickets directly through the Parks and Recreation and Yuma Art Center Facebook pages and city website under the “Events” section.
“After listening to patron feedback and conducting a nearly yearlong acquisition process, we are excited to launch a new, easy-to-use ticketing service for both ticket holders and facility renters,” said Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager.
Visitors are asked to arrive at the stadium by 8:30 p.m. While all ages are welcome, parents are cautioned to note the motion picture’s official rating.
Tickets are limited to 140 vehicles per show. No admissions will be sold on site.
The city’s drive-in movie nights are designed as a public health-friendly event, using touchless transactions while patrons remain socially separated from persons outside their households.
If a visitor needs to leave their vehicle to use the restroom, they must follow recommended practices of social distancing and hand-washing or sanitizing, and follow the requirement of facial coverings while out of their vehicles.
Audio is provided on site via FM radio signal that most vehicles should be equipped to pick up. Those who do not wish to periodically run their fuel engine to prevent drainage of their starter battery may bring an FM radio for in-vehicle use; however, they are cautioned to not allow noise other than the movie sound outside their vehicle.
The following restrictions will apply to all patrons:
• Due to COVID-19, patrons must remain in their vehicle unless making a trip to restroom or vendors; windows can be down.
• Patrons must stay inside their vehicle. Inside the tailgates of trucks is OK, but please refrain from having folding chairs outside the vehicle.
• No lawn chairs or pop-ups will be allowed.
• Patrons may bring their own snacks, food and drinks, with the exception of alcoholic beverages.
• Vendors will use only touchless payment options. No cash transactions will be available.
• Tickets are presale only. No box office will be on site.
• Restrooms are available on site within walking distance; please respect social distancing when visiting.
• Loud noises that may interfere with other patrons’ ability to hear will not be allowed.
• No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
• The facility assumes no responsibility of injury, situations beyond our control, or property damage. Patrons will enter at their own risk.
• The city has the right to refuse service and will enforce these rules.
• Large SUVs and trucks will be directed to park in the back, so as not to block the view of other moviegoers.
• Patrons will be asked to turn headlights off for the duration of the movie.
Drive-in movie nights were born from community requests that circulated online, including an 8,300-signature petition on Change.org. The city’s Parks and Recreation department, including the Yuma Art Center and Yuma Civic Center and Yuma Festivals joined together to brainstorm and work out logistics to make these events happen.