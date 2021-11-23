Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22, according to a statement read by Mayor Doug Nicholls on Monday.
The council met in a special meeting to discuss Rodriguez’s employment. Most of the discussion took place behind closed doors, while officials met with legal counsel and purportedly debated the issue.
Soon after calling the meeting to order at 4 p.m., the mayor recessed into executive session, from which the council members emerged after three-and-a-half hours.
With no discussion or comments from the council members, Nicholls read the following statement: “On Nov. 22, 2021 City Administrator Rodriguez submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22, 2022. Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton will serve as Acting City Administrator in order to facilitate the transition and continuity of governance.
“As a City Council, we know that the past few months have been challenging for the City of Yuma and Mr. Rodriguez. We would like to express that Mr. Rodriguez’ resignation is not reflective of his guilt or innocence, and we have full faith in the justice system to render a decision that is true and fair.
“We as a City Council appreciate the community’s continued support and look forward to the future of Yuma. City Council also thanks Mr. Rodriguez for his service to the City of Yuma, and wish he and his family well.”
Rodriguez declined to comment after the Monday meeting but told the Yuma Sun that a statement from him or his attorney might come at a later time.
Rodriguez’s resignation comes after pressure from citizens following a June 3 accident which resulted in two criminal offenses and one civil charge against the city administrator. The incident did not involve city vehicles, but took place during city business hours.
According to court records, the Arizona Department of Public Safety cited and released Rodriguez following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that occurred on Interstate 8. He was cited for failure to stop for a collision/failure to leave required information, a criminal traffic offense; false reporting to law enforcement, a criminal offense; and unsafe lane change, a civil traffic offense.
In August, in response to concerns from council members and citizens, the council met in a special meeting and ultimately expressed confidence that Rodriguez “is capable of continuing to honestly and ethically perform the duties of his office at the city at this time.”
After an executive session, Nicholls read a statement in which he stated that “while the news report is concerning, we also understand that the facts of what happened on the day in question are currently disputed and are subject to a process that we have full confidence will yield the truth.”
Nicholls also stated: “At any time, should the process the administrator is undergoing yield new information that changes our assessment and causes us to believe he no longer can perform his duties in a way that instills confidence in the public, we will not hesitate to take action.”
On Monday, Rodriguez signed an agreement in which he pled guilty to an amended charge of failure to provide assistance, a class three misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days jail or probation and a fine as much as $500. In return for his guilty plea, the original charges would be dismissed.
Under the terms of the agreement, Rodriguez would pay a $460 fine with no jail time and would not be placed on probation.
However, Yuma Justice Court Judge Juan Guerrero expressed concern that the plea agreement did not provide restitution to the victim. He told Rodriguez’s attorney, Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based law firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, that he would take the agreement under advisement and scheduled a hearing for Dec. 10. The full story in on A2 of this edition of the Yuma Sun.
The council hired Rodriguez in October 2019 after an “extensive” vetting process with the help of a consultant. The council was aware that he previously departed from at least two positions under uncertain circumstances. The Brighton Blade reported Rodriguez was fired from his position as city manager of Brighton, Colorado, by a 5-4 council vote in 2019.
And, in 2013, according to the Dallas News, Rodriguez resigned as the city manager of Fate, Texas, because several council members wanted his resignation and had votes to remove him from his position.
Nicholls said that Rodriguez was “very forthcoming” and spoke with both the consultant and the council about his experience in Brighton and answered all of their questions in depth.
“We have no concerns about his ability to lead the organization. We are excited to be working with him and to welcome him and his family to the Yuma community,” Nicholls said at the time.