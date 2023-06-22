The Yuma City Council on Wednesday adopted an Economic Incentive Policy, but first removed any reference to retail businesses.
During Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked that retail businesses be struck from the policy. “Typically, we don’t incentivize retail, actually almost never do we incentivize retail, and I think it would just be better to pull it out in its entirety out of the document,” he said.
He explained that the goal is to attract new businesses and create new jobs in the community. “That’s really based upon the idea that we want to incentivize new jobs coming into the community. Doesn’t necessarily mean new companies. It just means jobs that create new dollars to the economy,” the mayor noted.
“The Yuma community can only consume so much retail so we’re not creating more dollars. We’re just moving dollars around,” Nicholls added.
On Wednesday, the mayor moved to amend the policy, noting that it’s specifically directed at “larger companies that bring dollars into the community.”
However, Nicholls noted that the city will also look at ways to help small local businesses grow. “It’s one of those things that a lot of times it’s overlooked because it’s not super, super glossy or sexy to talk about a local business adding three jobs, but to that local business, that’s a big deal,” Nicholls said.
The Economic Incentive Policy provides the city with the tools necessary to effectively compete for business development, new jobs and capital investment to ensure a financially stable and healthy economy, according to a staff report.
During a February planning retreat, the council expressed a desire to broaden the city’s economic development presence by identifying ways to better support small businesses, continuing to implement the Target Industry Analysis and associated marketing plan and establishing and/or updating the city’s economic development incentive policy, which would be used to help guide staff and council decisions.
Staff noted that new and existing businesses, developers and site-selection firms frequently request incentives and having a policy in place will ensure “fairness, consistency and guidance while providing the city with the tools necessary to better compete in the marketplace and strengthen and diversify Yuma’s economy.”
Based on the direction received at the retreat, the city’s economic development staff developed the Economic Incentive Policy. An internal working group was established to provide feedback, input and research into the policy’s development.
This is not the city’s first incentive policy, staff noted. In 2001, the council adopted what is believed to be the city’s first incentive policy, which included a five-year sunset clause and expired in 2006.
The 2023 Economic Incentive Policy builds upon the initial document and maintains several of the initial policy’s goals, purposes and target sectors.
Major differences have to do with eligibility and how the incentives are to be calculated and applied, staff noted.
These changes reflect the current economic landscape including local government response to more recent Arizona court rulings related to incentives, staff added.
The policy outlines the type of businesses and industries the city desires to attract, when to consider incentives, as well as the type of the incentives that can be offered. Incentives range from tax rebates, permit and inspection fee reductions, waivers related to water system development charges and sanitary sewer interceptor charges, grants for high wage jobs, to utilizing the Government Property Lease Excise Tax to reduce real property taxes and infrastructure support when appropriate.
The Economic Incentive Policy will serve as a guide for staff, city-funded agencies and the council in regard to economic development actions and decisions.
The policy provides decision makers with clear guidelines to use when evaluating potential projects and ensures consistency. This policy allows decision makers the flexibility to consider each case and business individually, staff reported.