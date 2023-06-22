The Yuma City Council on Wednesday adopted an Economic Incentive Policy, but first removed any reference to retail businesses.

During Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked that retail businesses be struck from the policy. “Typically, we don’t incentivize retail, actually almost never do we incentivize retail, and I think it would just be better to pull it out in its entirety out of the document,” he said.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you