The Yuma City Council set the tax levies for 2023, based on a decreased primary property tax rate of $2.1930 but an increased levy due to new construction.
The levies, or the total amount of taxes collected by the government, are assessed on residential and commercial properties, property owners in the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and the 11 municipal improvement districts in the city.
The city’s adopted annual budget for fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy that is anticipated to raise $15 million in tax revenue.
This estimate is based on the February assessed valuation of properties in the city, as provided by the Yuma County Assessor. The assessed valuation is multiplied by a tax rate of $2.1930 on each $100 of assessed valuation. The tax rate decreased from the 2022 rate of $2.2681.
Overall, the assessed values of properties increased 5.5% compared to last year. This includes an increase of 3.4% to base properties and a 2.1% increase associated with new construction for 2023. By lowering the tax rate by 3.3%, the city maintained the same base levy as last fiscal year.
The increase of $296,882 in the tax levy is only from new construction.
Yuma has not had a secondary property tax levy since 1992.
The tax rate for the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District is $4.15 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is higher than the 2022 tax rate of $3.98. The levy is anticipated to increase $5,743 in tax revenue in 2023.
The 2023 tax levy for the Mall Maintenance District, which was established in 1969, increased to $145,000 based on a rate of $4.1500. The 2022 levy was $139,257 with a rate of $3.9800. The annual tax bill for a Class 1 business with an 18% assessment ratio will have an additional $30.60 per $100,000 of valuation.
In addition to the levy, the city will also contribute $137,962 from the general fund in 2023, which is about 48% of the total of what is spent on maintaining the downtown district.
The city will assess 11 municipal improvement districts, six of which will be for the first time. The districts, their associated tax rates and levies are as follows:
• Park West Units 4 and 5, $0.7000, $15,440
• Cielo Verde Unit Three Phases 1 and 2, $1.2245, $15,860
• Desert Sky Unit 1, $1.3000, $40,035
• Saguaro Units 3 and 4, $0.8005, $21,140
• Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2, 0.7240, $19,030
• Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2, $1.400, $16,740
• Desert Sands Unit No. 1, $1.600, $26,340
• Villa Serena Unit No. 1, $1.600, $5,930
• Araby North Subdivision, $1.600, $3,190
• Autumn Valley Subdivision, $1.600, $370
• La Estancia Subdivision, $1.600, $23,093
At the request of the property owners, the city established districts for landscape maintenance paid through the collection of taxes on the assessed value of the properties within the districts.
The costs are shared based on the property values in the district. To avoid large tax spikes, new districts typically begin with a temporary loan from the city. To not overburden the early home buyers, this loan is repaid over time via the district. As more homes are purchased, the tax base grows to cover the costs of the district.
No citizens asked to speak on the issue, and the council unanimously adopted the tax levy ordinance.
In addition, the council also adopted the following ordinances:
• Rezoning of 36.11 acres located at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street from medium density residential in a planned unit development district to medium density residential district with the PUD overlay for the property.
• Rezoning of 7,000 square feet located 1168 S. 3rd Ave. from general commercial to medium density residential while maintaining the existing infill overlay.