The Yuma Public Works Department has launched its annual lane striping operations on city roadways, and the city asks area motorists to obey traffic control devices and stay clear of slow-moving equipment in work zones.
Work is now underway and expected to be completed by June. General working hours are 3 a.m.to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
City crews are painting over existing striping and pavement markings. These new white and yellow markings will match the existing pavement lines.
This yearly maintenance is important to maintain the reflectivity on road centerlines and edge lines, which enhances public safety, the city stated.
Mobile traffic control will be used in work zones with slow-moving directional traffic.
Drivers may expect delays and are asked to exercise patience when encountering the mobile pavement-marking zone.
They should use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone, as there will be wet paint throughout.
The city offers the following tips to help drivers stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:
• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
• Stay alert; expect the unexpected.
Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
• Try to avoid changing lanes unnecessarily.
• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
• Allow ample space behind the car in front of you.
For additional information about this project, contact Public Works at 928-373-4500.