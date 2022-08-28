Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of stories centered on proposed changes to the Yuma city code. This story focuses on proposed text amendments to the subdivision plat process and fencing.
The City of Yuma has been working on updating the planning code, with some of the proposed changes centered on the rules for subdivisions, fencing, housing and signs.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, provided the council with an overview of several upcoming code amendments. The proposed changes are scheduled to go before the council next month.
STREAMLINING FINAL PLAT SUBDIVISION PROCESS
City staff has been working on a comprehensive update of the subdivision code with the goal of streamlining the process. As the first step, staff proposed eliminating hearing requirements for the final plat of a subdivision.
Staff also identified provisions that would allow for reduced hearing requirements for 10-lot or fewer subdivisions
Linville explained that for subdivisions, the process typically involves two steps. The preliminary plat goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval. Then the final plat goes back to the commission and then to the council for final approval.
With the proposed amendment, a final plat would only go to the council and no longer would need to go before the commission. However, if the final plat has major changes from the preliminary plans, then the developer would have to amend the plat before going back before council.
“That generally doesn’t happen. Usually, the final plat matches that of the preliminary plat,” Linville said.
By removing the commission hearing during the final plat process, the city expects to reduce the process by six weeks.
10-LOT SUBDIVISIONS
For subdivisions with 10 or fewer lots, the process will mirror the final plat process. Subdivisions with 10 or fewer lots will go directly to the council for approval.
“They will bypass the preliminary stage altogether,” Linville said. “This will be beneficial especially within the infill overlay district as we have seen a lot of underutilized properties within the infill overlay district, and allowing shorter processes for subdivisions will likely encourage redevelopment of those areas.
“But this is also beneficial for our commercial and industrial developments as oftentimes those subdivisions are four, five or six lots and never reach even above 10. But they still have to go through a full subdivision process. So this expedited process will be extremely beneficial for those developments as well,” she added.
Throughout this process, public outreach was a key component, Linville said. Over the course of several months, Linville and Randy Crist, director of building safety, met with members of the development and design community to ensure that the proposed amendment didn’t negatively impact those who work directly in the development of subdivisions.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he liked the final plat going directly to the council, but he asked what would happen if the final plat had major changes. Linville explained that the process would remain essentially the same as the amended plat would go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and then the final plat would go directly to council.
“We would accept the one application for the amendment, but it would be processed as an amendment to the preliminary plat and then taken to City Council for the final approval,” she said.
TEMPORARY REMOVAL OF SUBDIVISION FENCING
Residential subdivisions are required to install masonry walls around the exterior of the subdivisions. However, the city does not have code provisions that outline the long-term expectations for those fences.
Final plats for a subdivision generally contain a one-foot easement that restricts any additional access points aside from the primary roadways in and out of the subdivision.
However, the city often receives requests for temporary access. “Oftentimes, that removal is for construction projects, whether it be the construction of a pool, or utility companies need to access easements within those rear yards, or other similar construction projects,” Linville noted.
Consequently, staff would like to add provisions within the zoning code that indicate expectations in the event a property owner needs to remove subdivision fencing. These temporary removals would be permitted through encroachment permits issued by the city.
In addition to the replacement of the masonry wall after a construction project is completed, the property owner would need to reinstall any landscaping that is damaged in the construction process.
“By establishing these provisions, we can ensure the long-term maintenance of our subdivisions, especially the exterior character that the residents have come to enjoy,” Linville said.
Councilman Gary Knight said he thought the city code already allowed property owners to temporarily take down fences.
“We have allowed this for years, but this adds actual provisions within the code. Oftentimes, we have people that tear down the fence without getting approval from the city. And this will help alleviate the installation of recreational vehicle gates which often we’ve seen installed on the exterior of the subdivision. So that will help with this as well,” Linville said.
“Great. I like that,” Knight said.
The second story in this series will focus on proposed changes to the Yuma sign code and allowable housing type in the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision District zoning.