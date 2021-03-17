The City of Yuma will be launching a “new and improved” electronic bill and payment service and wants customers with automatic payments to know that they will need to update their information with the new company that will handle the service.
Online account access and payments are still available, but soon customers currently enrolled in myUMA will be receiving information on how to continue automatic payments.
Invoice Cloud will provide the new service, which the city says will provide customers with greater flexibility in viewing and paying their city bill. It allows customers to make a payment by phone 24/7 through an automated payment line or take advantage of the pay-by-text option.
The new service, expected to go live later this month, provides several improved payment options and features that customers have been requesting, such as the ability to pay by text or with Apple and Google Pay.
Invoice Cloud offers a user-friendly online payment portal enabling customers to view and pay bills, check their balance, make payments and enroll in paperless billing. Customers will be able to schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, and review up to 24 months of past bills as they become available.
The new company will also notify customers via email or text when the bill is ready to view, just before the due date, when a payment is late, and when a scheduled payment is pending. In addition, customers will now be able to pay in person at Walmart and Del Sol Market.
Creating an online myUMA account is recommended; however, it is not necessary to view bills and make a payment. To learn more, visit www.yumaaz.gov/myuma.
Customers currently enrolled in myUMA for automatic or online bill payment should be on the lookout for an email from Invoice Cloud, which will provide instructions on how to update their bank information with the new vendor.
“Please look for the coming email from Invoice Cloud and take the action requested to continue using the myUMA online bill payment service,” said Teresa Laurent, budget and revenue manager. “We are excited to be providing our customers with an improved online bill payment experience that includes the features our customers have been requesting.”
If customers have questions or concerns, they can call the city at 928-373-5076.