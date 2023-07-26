Hoping to attract more local bidders to city projects, Yuma has launched an online survey for area contractors that is open now through Sunday.
The survey is designed for the city to learn more about local contractors in the community and why they may or may not bid on city projects.
“Our goal is to obtain feedback from our contracting community. It is essential for the city to build partnerships so that we ultimately deliver better services to our citizens,” said Director of Public Works Joel Olea.
Feedback gathered from the survey will help determine the structure of an upcoming forum for current and potential vendors. The Contractor Forum will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in City Hall Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
At the forum, contractors will learn more about the city’s procurement process and how to bid on city projects. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide input into the process.