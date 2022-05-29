During a recent audit of cash registers, petty cash and change funds, Yuma city staff found $22,000 in cash missing. The city had not done a cash-on-hand audit since 2019.
That was the bad news.
The good news is that the audit turned up an extra $760,000 that had been “double booked” so the city now has access to those additional funds.
In presenting a summary of the fiscal year 2021 audit, Finance Director Doug Allen noted that although it turned up a couple of “alarming” findings, many “inspiring things transpired” in preparing for the audit and the city caught up on vital compliance reporting going back to 2018.
“The city’s financial position is stronger than ever,” Allen told the council in a Tuesday work session. “All that good stuff, I don’t want it to be overshadowed by findings I’m going over tonight.”
The bottom line is that the city received a “clean opinion” from the auditors. “That’s the best opinion you can receive. It’s really good for bonds,” Allen said.
He then reviewed the “more alarming” findings. Finding No. 1 focused on a “lack of or not following controls.”
During the review of internal controls over cash, the following deficiencies were noted:
• Cash reconciliations for the primary checking and payroll bank accounts for July 2020 through June 2021 were not started until October 2021 and not completed until January and March 2022.
• The payroll bank account had carried an unresolved reconciliation item of $760,000 from November 2018.
• Departments outside of finance do not timely process revenue collection batches or mistakenly double count cash collections in the general ledger.
• During the annual audit of non-finance department cash registers, change funds and petty cash for fiscal year 2020-21, the city determined that about $22,000 was missing. The city had not conducted a cash on-hand audit since fiscal-year end 2018-19.
As for the $760,000 unresolved reconciliation item, Allen explained that pension withholdings were “double booked” and had been carried forward since 2018. It has been returned to the general fund, where it can be used for general operating expenses.
“That’s actually good news,” Allen noted.
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked for confirmation that the $760,000 wasn’t a “real dollar amount, just a double reporting in a ledger, so there’s no $760,000 laying around unaccounted for.”
“It was double booked,” Allen reiterated, noting that the city could not access the cash because it was assigned to an expense that had already been paid.
As for the $22,000 missing cash, Nicholls asked whether someone had taken it or if it was due to a math error.
“It wasn’t math,” Allen said, adding that a city investigation had been unable to pinpoint the responsible individual, although they knew which department was involved.
Allen also noted that the city filed a police report and that investigation came back inconclusive as well.
Allen explained that these deficiencies occurred because monthly cash reconciliations were not performed timely throughout the fiscal year and included unresolved reconciling items.
The combination of the city experiencing turnover in key accounting positions during 2020 and 2021, covering for staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lack of an advanced accounting training program or continuity planning caused significant delays in reconciliations.
The auditor’s recommendation is that the city design and implement effective internal controls and procedures that ensure the general ledger and financial statements are free from potential misstatements. Specifically, the city should ensure that cash balances are reconciled timely on a monthly basis.
“With that, I want to demonstrate how we’re remedying it so it doesn’t reoccur,” Allen said.
The city developed a corrective action plan, which includes training staff, staying current each month, eliminating opportunities for missing cash to be undetected for an extended period of time and conducting random cash audits during the fiscal year.
In addition, the city closed all petty cash boxes and reduced cash on-hand by 48% for cash registers and change funds.
The city is also moving to direct deposits for all payroll and employee reimbursements and offering electronic options for vendors and service providers.
Finding No. 2 involved reporting data and recurring errors because internal controls did not operate as designed to detect errors in the financial statements.
In addressing this finding, “the big focus is on training, quality and accuracy, and not relying on auditors to correct data,” Allen said.
He stressed that “management takes these findings and patterns very seriously” and “knows changes are needed and is addressing (them).”
Other new actions include bringing the audit package to the council every year starting and updating the city’s finance webpage so it’s “cleaner, easier to navigate” with audits back to 2016.
On Wednesday, Brittney Wiliams from the consulting firm HeinfeldMeech reiterated the auditor’s “clean opinion” and noted that the financial statements “looked great. We didn’t have any concerns.”