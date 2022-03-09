The planned expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility is moving along, with the city awarding a $3 million contract for architectural and engineering services to a Phoenix firm.
The Yuma City Council awarded the construction-manager-at-risk project to Carollo Engineers. The city evaluated the various service delivery methods available under state law for this type of project and determined that CMAR was the best delivery method for this project, according to a staff report.
Staff then prepared and issued a request for qualifications for engineering services and received one response. After scoring and ranking the firm, the selection committee recommended Carollo for the project.
Engineering services will include 100% design and specifications, engineer’s cost opinion, permitting assistance, CMAR coordination, etc.
Specifically, Carollo will provide the actual design for the plant’s expansion and necessary upgrades to the existing plant. The design tasks include evaluation and design of existing and new electrical, instrument and control systems, and the overall treatment process, influent pump station and piping and the plant’s headworks.
Design will also include the revamping of odor control, disinfection and operator control systems.
The council previously approved a contract with PCL Construction in the amount of $664,386 for preconstruction services. Carollo will work closely with PCL to provide design and constructability reviews, construction cost estimating, building modeling and value engineering.
When the project design advances to a suitable point, the construction contract and price will be taken to the council for approval.
The city will then solicit and contract with a construction manager, who will act as the city’s liaison and resident expert working closely with both PCL and Carollo. The construction manager contract and price will be taken to council as a separate package for approval.
The Desert Dunes facility was constructed in 2005 with a capacity of 3.3 million gallons per day. Due to fast growth in the eastern side of the city, the facility is receiving substantially increased wastewater flows. Staff explained that the facility needs to expand to provide enough wastewater treatment capacity for continued growth in this side of the city. The expansion will double the capacity of the plant to 6.6 million gallons per day.
In December, the city sold $71 million in utility system revenue bonds to fund the plant expansion.
In other action, the council approved the renewal of a Projectmates Program Management Information System software subscription license from Systemates with an annual cost of $63,500.
The software is accessible through a subscription and requires an annual renewal. It tracks the details and costs related to capital improvement projects, such as scheduling, document review, reporting, cash flow monitoring, and collaboration with industry partners through a web portal.
The council first approved a contract with Systemates for a subscription and services in 2018.
In addition, the council approved renewal of an asset management maintenance subscription from CentralSquare Technologies of Lake Mary, Florida, with an estimated annual expenditure of $35,340.
The software allows multiple departments to track assets and process work order requests while in the field.
Following a request-for-proposal process, the council in 2016 awarded the contract for a citywide asset management system to Lucity Inc. In 2019, Lucity merged with CentralSquare Technologies.
The Utilities, Building Safety (Facilities Management), Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments use this asset management and work order software. It allows the departments to track assets and process work order requests while in the field.
The software requires an annual maintenance renewal. Staff noted that switching to another system is “impractical due to proprietary considerations and the infeasibility of replacing the current system at this time.”
Staff also pointed out that the actual subscription cost is higher than anticipated but that the additional costs can be absorbed by the departments through other cost savings during the fiscal year.