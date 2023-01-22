The Yuma City Council awarded a contract for construction of Fire Station No. 7. The new fire station at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Avenue 8½E will serve the rapidly growing area of the east mesa.
The $5.6 million contract went to Yuma Valley Contractors.
The 8,000-square-foot station will include two apparatus bays, living quarters, exercise room, commercial kitchen, dining area, day room, captains’ quarters and office as well as an area for laundry, turnout and decontamination and other related features.
Fire Station No. 5 currently covers the east side of the city with two engine companies. Staff noted that relocating one of these engine companies will improve the Fire Department’s ability to meet the needs of the residents and businesses in the area.
The new fire station will be paid with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (36%), development fees for fire (27%) and the city’s public safety sales tax (37%).
Staff explained that the ARPA program is designed to support local governments in responding to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19 and to mitigate impacts on local communities. All expenditures must comply with federal requirements.
The funds for construction of the new station are included in the approved budget for fiscal year 2023, Capital Improvement Program and ARPA projects.
This fire station will not be fully completed in fiscal year 2023. Funding will be carried forward to fiscal year 2024 as part of the CIP budget.
The council also awarded a $149,500 contract for the replastering and renovation of the Marcus Pool to Yuma-based Conrad’s Inc., the lowest bidder.
The pool shell has not been replastered in more than 20 years. The plaster is experiencing “severe” delaminating and the surface has become “rough and porous,” making it difficult for the pool to maintain proper chemical composition, a staff report said.
The replaster and renovation will enhance aesthetics, ensure proper maintenance of pool chemistry, improve usability and provide citizens a safe space for recreational and competitive water activities, staff added.
The Marcus Pool is funded by the city’s 2% sales tax that is voter approved and dedicated to Park and Recreation programs. This project was originally programmed for fiscal year 2024, however, the city escalated the project to 2023 as the repairs need to be completed by this May, when the city’s pool season starts.
Funds will be taken from other Park and Recreation projects that cost less than expected, staff noted.
In other action, Mayor Doug Nicholls welcomed the two new council members, Art Morales and Carol Smith, and called for the appointment of a new deputy mayor for 2023.
After Councilman Gary Knight nominated Chris Morris, the council unanimously voted to appoint him to the position.
The council also appointed members to the following boards and committees:
• Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, Executive Board: Nicholls
• Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, Board of Directors: Morales
• Greater Yuma Port Authority: Knight and Wayne Gale as a citizen appointee
• Western Arizona Council of Governments Executive Board, Council on Aging and Yuma County Advisory Board: Smith
• Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Executive Board (three terms/appointments) – Knight, Morales and Mike Shelton
• Yuma Fire and Police Public Safety Board – Smith
The council also appointed Brannick Harris to the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission.