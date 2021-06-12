The Yuma City Council awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the future Fire Station No. 7 to Perlman Architects of Phoenix.
The fire station will be located at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Avenue 8½ E and serve the rapidly growing area of the east mesa. The city identified a need to fast-track the construction of the fire station due to growth in the area and budgeted $350,000 for this portion of the project.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the contract award, with Mayor Doug Nicholls declaring a conflict of interest because his firm will be working on the project.
The new fire station will be about 8,000 square feet and include two apparatus bays; living quarters; exercise room; commercial kitchen and dining area; day room; captains’ quarters/office; laundry, turnout and decontamination areas; and other related features.
After the city sent out a request for qualifications to obtain proposals from firms to perform architect and engineering services, staff held a pre-submittal meeting to brief and answer questions to allow interested firms to better prepare their proposals. Staff also highlighted the scoring RFQ criteria that would be used to determine each firm’s score and ranking.
The city received proposals from the following six firms: Breckenridge Group Architects Planners Architects, Tucson; Dick & Fritsche Design Group, Phoenix; DWL Architects + Planners, Phoenix; LEA-Architects, Phoenix; Perlman Architects, Phoenix; and Thompson Design, Yuma.
An evaluation committee reviewed and rated the proposals, based on the scoring criteria provided within the RFQ.
During the council meeting, Councilman Gary Knight asked whether staff knew what kind of building material would be used to construct the fire station. City Administrator Phil Rodriguez replied that it was still to be determined.
In other action, the council unanimously awarded two one-year contracts for electrical services, for an estimated combined expenditure of $78,000 annually, to O&M Electrical and Westmoor Electric, both of Yuma.
The contracts will be used to obtain electrical services as needed. The city frequently uses outside vendors for repairs, maintenance, replacement and new installation of various electrical power components and systems located throughout the city’s infrastructure, according to a staff report.
The city received two responses to the solicitation. Due to the critical nature of electrical services, staff had recommended awarding the two contracts.
Councilman Chris Morris questioned how staff could come up with a contract amount when there are no known projects yet. Justin Lewis, facilities maintenance manager, said that they came up with the number based on past years.
However, Morris noted that costs have been going up and it’s hard to predict how much a project will be until the time comes for it. Lewis clarified that if it’s a low-cost, routine project, staff calls in whichever company is readily available. If it’s a project that can be planned out with time, staff will contact both companies, ask for a quote and go with the low bidder.
The council also approved the following items:
• A one-year contract for street light components and accessories, for an estimated annual expenditure of $25,000, to Border States of Tucson and Yuma Winlectric. The city received two responses to the solicitation.
A staff report explained that the contract will allow the city to order and install street light components and accessories to maintain the street lights infrastructure. Yuma maintains several different street lights and has various types and sizes throughout the city.
Under the contract, the city would have a contracted price for all components and accessories that could be purchased as needed or if necessary.
• Ratified the acceptance of an Arizona Department of Homeland Security grant in the amount of $13,500, on behalf of the Yuma Regional Communication System, which will be used to “strengthen cybersecurity capabilities.”
• Approved a request by David Johnson, vice president of Turf Paradise, in conjunction with the owners of Showcase Sports Bar, for the renewal of a teletrack wagering, formerly known as off-track betting, license at Showcase Sports Bar, 2703 S. 4th Ave., to expire on May 31, 2024. State racing licenses are granted for three-year periods.
A staff report indicates that Turf Paradise obtained a teletrack wagering license to operate additional wagering facilities at Showcase Sports Bar in 2018. This license will expire May 31, 2021.
A teletrack wagering license, including the length of term, is up for approval by the governing body of the municipality and may be based on public input. The city did not receive objections for this request.
The request was forwarded to the Community Development, Police, Fire, Risk Management and Business License departments for review.
This request will now be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Gaming for final processing.