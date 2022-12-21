The City of Yuma honored the staff recipients of its first-ever Yuma Way Star awards, handed out at an all-staff luncheon Dec. 6 at the Yuma Civic Center.
This round of awards honored the team that put together the city’s 10-year general plan, a school resource officer, an assistant director of information technology and the longtime voice and assistant at the city’s IT Help Desk.
Yuma Way Star is a program designed to recognize the efforts of employees who perform at a superior level. A press release explained that these employees exemplify the Yuma Way – the city’s mission and values rolled out earlier this year – through their daily actions and interactions.
The Dream Team Award went to the 2022 General Plan Team: Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services Alyssa Linville, principal planners Jennifer Albers and Bob Blevins, Senior Planner Amelia Domby, associate planners Erika Petersen and Chad Brown. The team spent more than a year on the project that ultimately was approved by voters this past November.
“This unique assignment took many of the staff outside their day-to-day job functions,” said the team’s nomination. “Ultimately, the City has an up-to-date plan for growth that allows staff in all departments to cost efficiently plan for needed infrastructure.”
The Star Performer Award went to Police Officer Levi Jones, the school resource officer assigned to Cibola High School. According to his nomination, “Levi consistently goes above and beyond the duties of a police officer and is a great role model for the students at Cibola.”
The Guiding Leader Award went to Jason Smith, assistant IT director of Technical Services and Operations. “Being honest, decisive and open-minded in his approach and assessments of the situations, he creates a work environment that feels fair and open,” his nomination read.
The City Administrator Star Award went to IT Senior Technician Adriane Vasquez. Her nomination noted, “Each day, she solves many issues and answers dozens of calls to the IT Service Desk. Adriane takes each of these problems as her own and finds solutions for people and brightens their day while doing it.”
“I’m very proud of this year’s winners. I’m always astounded by their hard work and dedication. We are truly lucky to have all the winners and those that were nominated to be working for the City,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton stated. “These employees have all demonstrated the Yuma Way – the new standard we are trying to instill within our organization.”
Employees throughout the organization could nominate their peers for these awards, resulting in 32 nominations this year. Volunteer representatives and members of the City Council reviewed all nominations, with Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton selecting the City Administrator Star Award. The winning individuals each received cash awards, while the winning team will be treated to a team meal.