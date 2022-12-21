The City of Yuma honored the staff recipients of its first-ever Yuma Way Star awards, handed out at an all-staff luncheon Dec. 6 at the Yuma Civic Center.

This round of awards honored the team that put together the city’s 10-year general plan, a school resource officer, an assistant director of information technology and the longtime voice and assistant at the city’s IT Help Desk.

