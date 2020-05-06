Yuma has joined the American Water Works Association in a week of appreciation for the work done by city utilities professionals and the product they produce – tap water.
To commemorate Drinking Water Week, which is May 3-9, water utilities, government entities, environmental advocates and other stakeholders are celebrating drinking water by recognizing the vital role drinking water plays in daily lives. At focus are ways in which water consumers can take personal responsibility in caring for their tap water and protecting it at its source.
The theme for this year’s Drinking Water Week is “There When You Need It.”
“We use this time to shine a light on the unseen work of our Utilities workers,” Utilities Director Jeremy McCall said. “We would like to reaffirm the role water plays in our daily lives, and remind the community that the City of Yuma is committed to water quality, ensuring that it meets or surpasses state and federal standards.
“Although the times are challenging, our team has been continuously onsite at the city’s treatment facilities, guaranteeing we meet all water quality parameters. Our committed, skilled, and experienced staff always strives for the highest standards and customer service, and we will ensure the water will be there when you need it,” he added.
“With so much changing around us nowadays, it is comforting to know that our tap water is readily available for hygienic and drinking purposes,” said AWWA Chief Executive Officer David LaFrance. “Even during the coronavirus pandemic, water professionals across North America continue to report to work to collect, treat and distribute water to ensure the health and safety of their communities.”
To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and other stakeholders throughout North America and beyond encourage consumers to join them in understanding and appreciating their drinking water.