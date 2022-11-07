The City of Yuma announced the winners and thanked the community for its support of the Tacos and Tunes festival, which the city brought back to Yuma’s Main Street, this year on Oct 8.

“Thank you to the community for supporting a new venue and a Yuma traditional event,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We are looking forward to making it even better next year in Historic Downtown Yuma!”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you