The City of Yuma announced the winners and thanked the community for its support of the Tacos and Tunes festival, which the city brought back to Yuma’s Main Street, this year on Oct 8.
“Thank you to the community for supporting a new venue and a Yuma traditional event,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We are looking forward to making it even better next year in Historic Downtown Yuma!”
The daylong festival attracted more than 22,000 attendees who came to enjoy tacos and live entertainment. The children’s area reported its highest single-day purchase total of any Main Street festival.
“We had food booths that had their top sales for any event that they had ever participated in,” Fiser said. “The nonprofits throughout the event were supported tremendously. Downtown merchants said it was the most people they have ever seen at a block party in the 20 years they have been a merchant.”
Congratulations to the winners from this year’s festival:
- First Place, Uniquely Yuma Taco – El Patio Raspados y Mas
- Second Place – Takos and Beer
- Third Place – Tacos La Calidad
The city thanked attendees, sponsors, vendors, staff and performers “for making this event a success.”
Tacos and Tunes will return in the same location and time frame next year, currently set for Oct. 7, 2023.