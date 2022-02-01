The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider a purchase of technology equipment that should help the city provide improved broadcasts and streams of council meetings.
Staff has requested the purchase of TriCaster and associated equipment from Troxell Communications of Phoenix at a cost of $140,765.
The current equipment is more than 9 years old and has reached the end of its useful life, according to a staff report.
In addition, the warranty has ended and technical support is no longer available by the manufacturer, staff added.
The council will also consider a three-year agreement with Yuma Union High School District No. 70 for school resource officer services that require the officers to be present on campuses.
The council will also be asked to approve an increase in the number of authorized hours of overtime for school resource officers from 50 hours per school year to 100 hours per school year to allow for more presence on school campuses, including at district events before and after school, such as governing board meetings.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.