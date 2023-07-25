After years of contracting with independent lawyers to act as defense attorneys for the Yuma Municipal Court, the city has entered into a contract with a legal group to perform the service.
The Yuma City Council awarded a three-year contract for public defender services to Workplace Advocates of Yuma with an annual expenditure of $395,000.
Prior to this contract, the court assigned indigent defendant cases to private defense attorneys on a pay-per-case basis with no specific attorney responsible for overseeing the public defenders. Those attorneys were independent operators under no specific terms or guidelines established by a contract.
The court is not authorized to directly oversee the performance of counsel outside the courtroom under Arizona Supreme Court Administrative Office of Courts rules.
During a recent operational review, the AOC recommended that the city establish a contract for these services that includes performance guidelines with the oversight of those performance guidelines being outside the purview of the court.
As these services will continue to be paid through the Municipal Court budget, the court also sought to establish a flat fixed flat rate for those mandated services to better manage budgeted funding of the court.
The city, on behalf of the Municipal Court, sought a contract with a single qualified law firm to be responsible for providing public defender services with specified performance measures and oversight in place that meet AOC guidelines as well as ensure proper representation of indigent criminal defendants.
The city issued a request for qualifications and received one response, from Defense Advocates, assignee of Workplace Advocates.
In addition, the council also awarded a $96,000 contract to Hamm Consulting of Washington, D.C., for public affairs and government relations consulting. Hamm provides federal lobbying services for the city on legislative and executive issues “to promote the interests of city residents and the furthering of city objectives,” a staff report states.
“Governmental affairs and lobbying efforts on the federal level have proven to be very beneficial to the Yuma community. The City of Yuma has a long-standing history of success with Hamm Consulting, LLC, working with the legislative and executive branches of the federal and Arizona state governments.”