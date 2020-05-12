The Yuma City Council will conduct a budget roundtable on Tuesday to discuss the 2020-2021 Capital Improvement Program and operating budget.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers, however, the facility is closed to the public due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, members of the public can still view the meeting through Zoom videoconferencing or the livestream on the city’s cable channel.
To view the meeting using Zoom, residents will need to connect to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” select the city meeting and click “Join.”
To view the live stream, use the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov and search for Yuma Live Playlist 73. Watch live on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.
Last week, City Administrator Phil Rodriguez presented a $249.2 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, as well as the plan for recovery of the city’s finances during and following the pandemic. The city is looking at a spending decrease of $11.2 million across all funds, excluding grants.
Currently, the proposed budget for 2020-2021 is balanced due to internal cuts, hiring freezes, efficiencies, inducements for retirees and other emergency cost-saving measures first put in place in the middle of March.
The proposed budget includes some increases, for example, at $51.4 million, the CIP is actually more than last year, but the city expects 45% of the costs to be recovered through grants, reimbursements and private-public partnerships.
The city is prioritizing public safety and street preservation projects. The police and fire services have increases in expenditures, and the streets budget includes a little more funding than last year.
Promised employee raises might have to wait for about six months.
Rodriguez explained that the proposed budget includes a target fund reserve of 18% of the general fund “only to be used if we find ourselves in dire straits” and a budget stabilization fund of 2% of the general fund reserved for use in case of a drastic drop in sales tax revenues.
All water, wastewater and property tax rates will remain unchanged. For the property tax, the city will seek an expansion of the existing tax levy only to new construction, while maintaining the current rate of $2.3185.
Rodriguez advised the council members to keep the budget the same and said “there’s very little margin” for changes. The council might want to be more conservative, but if they want to expand certain line items, the council will have to decide what to take out, he added.