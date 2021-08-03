The Yuma City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza, as regularly scheduled. However, attendees must use the northwest entrance to access the facility.
Over the weekend, City Hall experienced a major plumbing failure which caused extensive water damage to portions of the facility. Currently, repair and restoration work is underway.
To avoid ongoing work areas and ensure safety of the public, signs will direct attendees to the northwest entrance and chambers.
Several options are available for those not wanting to attend in person:
Cable: Channel City 73
Livestream: Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov or search for Yuma Live Playlist 73
During the meeting, the council is expected to adopt nine ordinances, including several text amendments that were proposed after routine reviews of the code turned up typographical and editorial errors as well as a need to update the regulations.
The editorial fixes and updates cover erosion and sediment control language; stormwater runoff in new developments language; and traffic control standards.
A proposed ordinance would remove inconsistencies and outdated processes relating to the use and operation of bicycles, electric scooters and similar devices.
Proposed ordinances would result in the acquisition of an easement for public sewer facilities for the Yuma RV & Boat Storage property and an easement along the west side of Avenue 10E south of 28th Street for a student pick-up/drop-off lane and a multiuse pathway being constructed as part of a roadway improvement project.
Other proposed ordinances would rezone property at 1639 S. 6th Ave. in the Infill Overlay District from the low density residential to general commercial and 3.13 acres at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 11th Street from light industrial to medium density residential, while maintaining the existing Infill Overlay District.
The agenda has two resolutions, including an agreement with Yuma County to conduct initial appearances for the Yuma Municipal Court on weekends and city-recognized holidays and another ordering improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 117 to serve Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 2.
The consent agenda has the following items:
– A declaration of 87 firearms as surplus and awarding their sale to the highest bidders: $6,635 to King’s Firearms of Columbia, Tennessee, and $9,770 to Sierra Auction of Phoenix, Arizona.
– Acceptance of a Southwest Border Rural and Tribal Assistance Grant of $149,915 from the Institute of Intergovernmental Research on behalf of the Bureau of Justice Administration for the expansion of the Yuma Police Department’s in-car camera system program.
– A declaration as surplus and transfer of Operation Stonegarden grant-funded mobile data computers with a value of about $70,000 to other law enforcement agencies in Yuma County.
– Approval of the final plat of the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3. The property is located at the southeast corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E.
The council will also hear two presentations, a reading of the National Purple Heart Day Proclamation and a briefing of the upcoming Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course Exercise.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. They can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.