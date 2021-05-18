The Yuma City Council will meet twice this week, first for a regular meeting on Wednesday, followed by a special work session to discuss the fiscal year 2021/22 budget on Thursday.
The budget will also play a big part in the regular meeting, with the council conducting a public hearing for the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget for fiscal years 2022 through 2026. Although the CIP is a five-year plan, only the funding for the first year is obligated through the annual budgeting process. Subsequent years are for planning purposes only and are subject to revision each year. The CIP is available for public viewing at www.yumaaz.gov/government/engineering/capital-improvement-program.
Following the hearing, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez and Interim Finance Director Barbara Goodrich will provide a briefing of the proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2022.
Consideration of the proposed FY 2022 Capital Improvement Programs will continue at the Thursday special work session, followed by a discussion of the proposed FY 2022 operating budget.
The Wednesday regular meeting will include a public hearing to consider the annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, located at 248 S. Avenue B, an annual stormwater update and a resolution designating Rodriguez as the chief fiscal officer for the purpose of submitting the city’s Annual Expenditure Limitation Reports to the auditor general for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
Two ordinances are up for adoption, one which would approve a public utilities easement on East 26th Street for commercial property dedicated by Terraces Retail LLC, a subsidiary of Elliott Homes.
The second ordinance would authorize a lease renewal agreement with the Yuma Private Industry Council for use of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. YPIC operates the Youth Career Center in the building, offering youths ages 14 to 26 a “one-stop career center” with services necessary to help them improve their educational, job readiness and economic status, thereby becoming self-sufficient.
One ordinance will be introduced, which would grant a utility easement to Southwest Gas Corp. from Madison Avenue to Main Street, between 2nd Street and 3rd Street.
Also up for consideration on the consent agenda is a contract for construction services for the 1st Avenue Waterline Replacement from Court Street to 1st Street to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder in the amount of $173,918 to: Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma,
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. They can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.