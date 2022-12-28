Both the City of Yuma and Yuma County are offering opportunities to recycle live Christmas trees.
In the city, trees may be dropped off free of charge in the eastern lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.
The Yuma Christmas Tree Recycling Program is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 6, with the exception of Jan. 2, when city facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Please remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel before dropping off the tree.
Artificial trees are not accepted.
Material from the trees will be chipped and reused.
For more information on the city’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program, residents may call 928-373-4504.
City and county residents may also drop off trees at Yuma County’s North Gila Transfer Site, Avenue 7E and County 5th Street, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, through Jan. 31, 2023.
For questions regarding use of the county site only, residents may call 928-341-2500.