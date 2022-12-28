Both the City of Yuma and Yuma County are offering opportunities to recycle live Christmas trees.

In the city, trees may be dropped off free of charge in the eastern lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.

