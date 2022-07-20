The City of Yuma and Yuma County will use nearly $1.4 million in federal funds for projects that benefit citizens, especially low-income residents.
Yuma will receive $916,011 in Community Development Block Grant funding and will reallocate $29,559 of reprogrammed funds, for a total of $945,570 for projects within the city limits.
In addition, the Yuma County HOME Consortium will receive $411,329 in HOME funds to be used for housing activities throughout the county. Yuma is the lead entity and administers the HOME Program on behalf of the consortium.
The City Council approved the 2022 Annual Action Plan that is required for the administration of CDBG and HOME funds. As a recipient of CDBG and HOME funds, each year the city is required to submit a plan describing the goals, objectives and expected outcomes.
In addition, the plan includes a budget showing how funds will be spent in the program year.
The 2022 Annual Action Plan was developed in compliance with the city’s Citizen Participation Plan, which provides opportunities for citizens to offer comments on the draft plan. Citizen participation opportunities consisted of public hearings and meetings, consultation with the Citizen Advisory Committee and public notices published in the Yuma Sun and Bajo El Sol newspapers.
A 30-day public comment period on the draft plan ran from June 3 to July 5. The draft plan has also been available on the city website for review. No comments were received during the public comment period, a staff report noted.
The Citizen Advisory Committee participated in developing CDBG funding recommendations. Members reviewed applications, listened to presentations from each of the agencies and organizations requesting funds and offered recommendations for funding.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium participated in developing the HOME funding recommendations. The consortium reviewed proposals, received information from agencies and organizations requesting funds and made funding decisions.
CDBG awards will fund the following projects within the city limits:
• $102,000 in the Public Services category (15% maximum): Crossroads Mission for the Homeless Eating Healthy program, $40,000; Gila Vista Junior High for the Mesa Heights Athletics Academy, $62,000
• $660,368 in the Housing and Public Facilities category: Mesa Heights Revitalization Small Business Façade Improvements, $55,000; Housing Rehabilitation, $539,368; and Code Enforcement/Rental Inspection, $66,000.
The last two activities can take place in other target neighborhoods, but priority is given to Mesa Heights.
• $183,202 for CDBG Planning and Administration (20% maximum): CDBG Planning & Administration, $163,202, and Southwest Fair Housing Council Fair Housing, $20,000.
A total of $411,329 is going toward the following HOME activities across the county:
• Community Housing Development Organization Housing Development (15% minimum required set-aside), $61,700; Catholic Community Services Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, $308,497; and Planning and Administration (10% maximum), $41,132.
Council approval of the plan also authorizes City Administrator Jay Simonton to execute all agreements with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to accept the funds that will be used to implement the plans.
In other action, the council introduced ordinances declaring surplus city-owned vacant property located at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street and authorizing its sale and vacating surplus right-of-way along Avenue 7½E and 36th Street to the abutting property owner, Santana 142 Holdings.
Councilman Chris Morris declared a potential conflict on the first proposed ordinance and left the dais. The items did not draw any speakers nor discussion. These ordinances are up for adoption Wednesday night.
The council also held two annexation hearings, one for property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive and the other for property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B.
For the first property, the owner intends to tie three parcels together to the Ironwood Golf Course to develop a mixed multi-family townhome development. Plans for the second property are to develop a medical office with workforce housing.
The hearings did not draw any speakers nor discussion. The annexation ordinances are expected to be introduced Aug. 3 and adopted Aug. 17.