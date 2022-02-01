The Yuma City Council agreed to provide Catholic Community Services Yuma Safe House with additional funds to cover “unforeseen costs.”
The city awarded $38,575 in additional Community Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, more commonly known as the CARES Act.
The funds were the last of the funds allocated to the city under this pandemic relief program. They are intended to help Safe House keep victims of domestic violence safe from exposure to COVID-19 and reduce community spread of the virus by providing an environment where safety precautions are strictly followed.
In August, the city granted the shelter $47,000 for the purchase of materials and supplies to help prevent the spread of the virus and furniture that is made from material that can be properly sanitized.
However, since August, the cost of materials, supplies and furnishings has risen substantially, preventing Safe House from obtaining the needed products.
Yuma received nearly $1.3 million in pandemic relief funds from the CARES Act to be used to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.”
The city allocated the funds as follows:
• $745,000 to the Western Arizona Council of Governments for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
• $240,000 to Crossroads Mission for the purchase of equipment, furnishings and supplies needed to safely provide shelter to the homeless.
• $150,000 to Catholic Community Services for building modifications at the Daybreak Adult Daycare Center to allow the facility to offer services to additional clients in a safe environment.
• $35,565 to the Arizona Housing Development Corp. for its emergency childcare program.
• $15,000 to Chicanos Por La Causa for its emergency childcare program.
• $10,000 to Child & Family Services for housing assistance through the Right Turn for Vets organization.
• $85,575 to the Catholic Community Services Safe House for the purchase of materials, supplies and furniture needed to safely provide shelter to victims of domestic violence.