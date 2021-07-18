City debuts Spanish video program ‘Charlemos Yuma’

As part of its outreach to Spanish-speaking residents, Yuma unveils a new video program, “Charlemos Yuma (Let’s Chat),” on Monday, July 19.
The program will be hosted by Adriana Del Rio, the city’s digital communications specialist, and Arlyn Galaviz, Mayor Doug Nicholl’s program administrator. It will highlight city services and staff members in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.
The debut episode will be available at 12 p.m. Monday on the city’s official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages and feeds. Additionally, the program will be televised on local cable channel 72, the city’s Spanish-language channel. The first episode features the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I’m very grateful and proud to be a part of the Charlemos Yuma team,” Del Rio said. “This informative platform will allow us to connect with our Spanish-speaking residents and highlight what is happening in our community.”