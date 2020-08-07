City employee receives life-saving reward

A City of Yuma Public Works employee has been recognized for providing lifesaving first-aid last month to a 79-year-old man who he had found lying on the ground and unresponsive.
On July 23, Jason Brown was on his regular recycling route. At about 7:30 a.m., while in the 3600 block of Isabel Drive, he spotted a man lying on the ground.
When Brown got out his truck to check on the man, he found that the man was unconscious. Seeing the man was lying on an anthill, he also moved him and immediately called 9-1-1.
Brown also noticed that the man was not breathing and sprang into action by starting Compression Only Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (COCPR).
He continued doing COCPR compressions until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene and began Advanced Life Support treatment.
The man, who was found to be in cardiac arrest, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. While enroute the man started to regain consciousness.
YFD Paramedics even praised Brown, saying that he was doing “phenomenal” compressions when they arrived. The man, whose life he helped save, has since been released from YRMC, and was able to return home.
On Wednesday, during a special ceremony at the regular meeting of the Yuma City Council, Brown was presented with the YFD’s Lifesaving Award and a Chief’s coin from Fire Chief Steve Irr.
All of the firefighters and paramedics who responded to the call that day were also present at the council meeting to thank Brown for his efforts.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, all of the right things happened that day. He explained that the man was found shortly after collapsing and 9-1-1 was immediately called.
CPR was also started and continued until paramedics arrived and took over treating him.
“YFD paramedics are trained and equipped to provide the best care for their patients, but for every minute a person in cardiac arrest is not receiving CPR, their chances of survival drop by 10%,” Erfert said.
The YFD is thankful for fellow city employees like Brown who are always ready and willing to help others in need.
The YFD also provides training in Compression Only CPR, for more information about these classes you can contact us at (928) 373-4855.
