A priority due to rapid growth in the south and east sides of Yuma, the Yuma City Council unanimously authorized staff to explore ways to secure $85 million in financing for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
The city will evaluate two options to fund the construction, a possible sale of bonds or a low-interest loan from the Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, an agency that provides low-cost financing for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
The council also authorized staff to work with the financial advisory firm Stifel, Nicolaus and Co. and law firm Greenberg Traurig to apply for the WIFA loan and determine the best financing option for the city. In coordination with the firms, city staff will then present their findings and recommendations to the council, which will then make a final decision.
Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the project is budgeted in the Capital Improvement Program and the council talked about it during strategic planning.
The Desert Dunes plant, located at 3901 S. Avenue 6E, serves the “smallest but fastest growing area in the community,” Simonton noted.
CIty Administrator Phil Rodriguez previously explained that the facility will soon reach capacity, with many new homes popping up in record numbers. The 2020 pandemic did not slow down growth in the city; rather, it saw the largest number of newly constructed homes and the second largest number of commercial projects in its history.
Consequently, Rodriguez said, “we’re now at a point where the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility out on 6E on the east side of town is now to the point that we are starting to reach capacity sooner than anticipated.”
To provide wastewater treatment capacity for continued growth, Desert Dunes needs to be expanded. The recommended expansion would increase the capacity of the plant from 3.3 million gallons per day to 6.6 mgd.
In May, Mark Reader of Stifel presented information on the need for expansion and how to pay for it. He explained that one way to finance it is through the issuance of bonds. According to www.investopedia.com, when an investor buys a municipal bond, they are loaning money to the issuer in exchange for a set number of interest payments over a predetermined period. At the end of that period, the bond reaches its maturity date, and the full amount of the original investment is returned to the investor.
The city recently engaged Stifel to advise and assist the city with the issuance of bonds to pay off outstanding debt related to public safety pension plans. To take advantage of the historically low-interest rates, the city also used bond proceeds to refinance the long-term debt associated with the City Hall.
Reader explained that interest rates are still “very attractive” and noted that a financing deal on that day would have locked in an interest rate either in the high 1% or a low 2% .
Yuma has $84 million in outstanding bonds for water and wastewater utilities issued in 2015/16, with about $10 million coming off the books in about a month.
The city has an annual debt service of about $13.8 million in 2021/22, which then drops to $9.5 million and $7.5 million in subsequent years.
The timing for this potential bond sale “works out well,” Reader noted.
The financing could be paid off through a combined pledge from the water and wastewater funds. The objectives would be to expand the wastewater treatment plant and complete related infrastructure improvements with minimal utility rate increases. Stifel does not recommend a rate increase for fiscal year 2022.
If plans move forward, the financing deal could likely close around September or October. However, the estimated construction cost could change as the firm is in the process of updating engineering and cost estimates, especially in view of rising construction costs.
The city has about $11 million left over after wastewater operating costs to make debt payments. That means the city has about $2 in revenue to cover every $1 in debt. The combined water and wastewater systems net about $27 million in revenues. Reader reiterated that this means “strong coverage” with $2 for every dollar in debt.
Reader noted that the figures did not include potential revenue increases but agreed that revenues would likely increase along with future growth.