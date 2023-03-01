The Yuma City Council extended the boundary of the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area to incorporate newly annexed land planned for development of multi-family residential homes. The initial proposal calls for an 80-unit apartment complex.

By unanimous vote, the council amended the boundary of the Mesa Heights NRSA, adding 15.66 acres east of Arizona Avenue, north of 18th Street.

