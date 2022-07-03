Yuma has extended its partnership with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for another year.
The council extended the organization’s lease agreement for the Historic City Hall as well as agreements for the operation and maintenance of the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River state historic parks.
The council also agreed to continue providing funding to the organization.
Under the lease agreement, Yuma Crossing pays annual rent of one dollar to the city for the use of the Historic City Hall building. The organization pays all operating and maintenance costs for the building and property and costs associated with insuring the building.
Yuma Crossing pays for these costs through its own funds and rental revenue from tenants that currently include the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Caballeros de Yuma and United Way of Yuma County.
The existing lease ends on Sept. 30. The new agreement extends the lease to Dec. 31, 2023, to include three additional months “for the reassurance of the subtenants,” according to a staff report.
Under an agreement with Arizona State Parks, the city is responsible for operating and maintaining the Territorial Prison. However, Yuma Crossing runs the historic landmark on behalf of the city. The organization is also responsible for curatorial and historic preservation duties and managing property improvements and repairs.
Yuma Crossing also pays the operation and maintenance expenses of the Territorial Prison and provides regular financial and performance reports to the city.
The organization has the same duties for the Colorado River State Historic Park, with the added duty of running the Yuma Crossing Discovery Gift Shop on site and online.
In return, the city provides the organization $150,000 each year with funds from the 2% hospitality tax revenues.
These two extended agreements will run through June 30, 2023.
In addition, the city provides Yuma Crossing with $213,335 annually for non-personnel, administrative and consulting expenses and $124,000 for the executive director. The city assigns three full-time employees and one part-time employee to help with its operations and will continue to supervise these employees and coordinate their activities with the executive director.
This current agreement expires on Sept. 30. The extension will run through Sept. 30, 2023.
In other action, the council awarded a $138,550 contract for landscape maintenance of the Yuma Valley Area Park, 3162 W. 24th St., to JSA Co. of Yuma.
The athletic fields of the 10-acre park have been failing over the past four years due to water table levels, contaminated water sources and the improper turf. In 2021, the city developed a restoration plan that includes irrigation adjustments, leveling and new turf.
The contract with JSA includes irrigation analysis and repair, earthmoving and final grading in preparation for sod installation.
The restoration process has involved collaboration with the private sector, volunteer efforts and city staff.