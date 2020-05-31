The Yuma City Council has introduced an ordinance calling for a special election to be held Nov. 3 to allow voters to decide whether to amend the City Charter according to the recommendations presented by the Charter Review Committee. The ordinance is up for possible adoption during the upcoming Wednesday meeting.
A council-appointed committee proposed amendments that address the timing of elections, the supervision of the city attorney, city administrator’s severance pay and compensation for the mayor and council members.
During the May 20 meeting, the majority of the discussion among the council centered on the supervision of the city attorney. After researching how other municipalities handle the role of the city attorney, the committee recommended that the city attorney work for the mayor and council, not for the city administrator.
Councilman Mike Shelton said he doesn’t think the proposed change is necessary, noting that it wouldn’t be in the best interest of the justice process.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he supports the change, pointing out that the city attorney already works for the council because the charter gives the council the authority to direct legal matters.
Councilman Gary Knight noted that if it’s not broken, it doesn’t need to be fixed, but he thinks the issue should be put on the ballot for the voters to decide.
Two citizens addressed the issue, starting with Gary Wright, a former councilman, who raised concerns with proposed changes to the compensation given to the mayor and council members.
While presenting the recommended amendments on May 6, Committee Chairman Russ Clark described the current compensation as “well below like cities across the nation and Arizona by quite a lot.” Currently, the mayor receives $12,000 annually and each council member gets $3,600 a year.
However, the committee did not want to put an exact figure and instead proposed tying it to the compensation that Yuma County Board of Supervisors receive, which is set by the Arizona Legislature. This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ compensation, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter. Russ Clark noted that the compensation for the mayor and council has not been adjusted in decades.
The committee proposed that the mayor be paid 60% and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County supervisors. At this time, the state has set the salary for Yuma County supervisors at about $63,800.
Wright pointed out that the proposed compensation would put the annual pay at $38,280 for the mayor, an additional $26,280 a year, and $19,140 for each council member, an additional $15,540 per councilor for a total of $93,240 more each year. The total impact to the budget would be an additional $119,520 per year, he noted.
In addition, the cost of a special election would be $38,865, according to Wright, citing the county recorder and elections offices.
Wright acknowledged that the compensation hasn’t changed for 36 years and the last time it was on the ballot, unsuccessfully, was 2011, but he questioned where the additional money would come from in view that the city is already cutting $11.2 million from the budget due to revenue loss as a result of the pandemic.
Nicholls explained that if it passes, it wouldn’t take effect until 2022, which is two budgets away.
Wright also noted that if the state Legislature raises the supervisors’ pay, then the city officials’ pay would also increase and voters wouldn’t have any say. He added that the charter was designed for local control.
Knight clarified that the council is not asking for more compensation. The proposal comes “from a group of citizens that worked very diligently” and the council “had absolutely no input,” he said, adding that the majority of the current members would not be on the council if and when it took effect.
Former mayor Phil Clark, who said he served on a charter review committee in 1976 and as chairman of a review committee in 1981, also questioned the proposed compensation, noting that the council needs to consider the perception.
“What you’re looking at here is taking control away from the voters of Yuma and passing it on to another political entity. Yuma is a charter city and they should have control of the pursestrings,” Phil Clark said.
Nicholls quipped that with a higher pay, “you might end up with a whole lot better mayor than me.”
The charter can only be amended by a majority vote of Yuma electors. Last year, the council requested a review of the charter to determine if updates and/or changes are necessary. The council appointed committee members and then charged them with the job of reviewing the charter and coming up with recommendations, which were presented to the council on May 6.