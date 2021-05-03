City features employees during Drinking Water Week

The City of Yuma invites residents this week to get to know some of the people behind a service everyone in the city uses – tap water.
The week of May 2-8 is Drinking Water Week, with the theme “There When You Need It.” The city joins the American Water Works Association in recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock.
The city’s displays this week, both in City Hall and on the city’s various social media channels, celebrate some of the professionals who produce and deliver clean, safe water to our residents and visitors.
“Whether it’s an operator ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water, an engineer designing a capital project or a member of a pipe crew maintaining the infrastructure in our community, the city’s professionals work around the clock to ensure tap water is there when customers need it,” Utilities Director Jeremy McCall said.
In front of a water-themed backdrop created and installed by the city’s Arts and Culture Division, City Hall will feature the following staff members “in the act” of providing water service:
Alex Flores, water systems technician I, exercises valves in the distribution system to extend the life and operational status of water system valves. Each valve runs through a full cycle and returns to a normal position. The Utilities Department maintains over 18,000 valves.
Rigo Alcocer, water systems technician II, maintains water hydrants to ensure water quality throughout our distribution system. The Utilities Department maintains more than 3,500 hydrants.
Efrain Quintero, meter reader, reads water meters using an automatic meter reading computer system. Staff reads over 33,000 meters in a month.
David Guerrero Sr., industrial pretreatment inspector, is setting a wastewater sampler for the COVID Early Warning Testing Project. The University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture is coordinating the testing efforts.
Melissa Uresti-Stewart, water plant operator III, is the department’s newest Grade III water operator. She works at the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility. The Main Street Water Treatment Plant and the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility combined treat on average 23 million gallons of water a day.
Abnel Valenzuela, water treatment plant mechanic, uses a torch and welding equipment to repair and maintain the water plant. Mechanics must have several skills sets to keep the water plants running 24/7. Welding is just one of the skill sets.
Ashleigh Woodard, lab analyst, collects a drinking water sample from one of the dedicated sample taps. Lab staff collect 108 bacteria samples per month throughout the distribution system.