City fetes Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduates

The most recent class of the Yuma Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduated July 29. The city feted the graduates with a dinner at the Yuma Art Center.
Members of the graduating class are Sara Bowerman, Carol Brown, Irannea Bustillos, Michael Butler, Raul Canal, Joanna Carreño, Alma Cole, Johnnie Ehrlich, Branden Freeman, Arlyn Galaviz, Claudia Gamez, Elise Adler-Hogan, Rachael Lopez, Jessica Oliver, Edgar Olvera, Kathryn “KC” Rodriguez, Flora Samaniego, James Schuessler, Daniel Shaw and Brandy Wright.
The annual academy is billed as a springboard for both local activism and public service, such as on a board or commission or City Council. The course provides training on how the city works, including the city’s various functions, departments, services and facilities.
It’s part of an effort to ensure that the goals of the city are shared at the neighborhood level and neighborhood issues are at the forefront of policy decisions considered by the council.
Participants academy meet for three-hour evening sessions every week, generally on Thursdays. City’s representatives provide them with valuable insight and direction about understanding the City Charter, roles and responsibilities of council and city administration, an understanding of how city government works and its role in community affairs.
Graduates from the academy are prepared for appointments to official city boards and commissions and are ready to serve if asked to work with city staff and council on ad-hoc committees focusing on special issues and topics, and on community events.
Past graduates have reported that they leave better informed and prepared to participate in neighborhood associations and community boards. Some have served on council.
For additional information on the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, call Yuma Neighborhood Services at 928-373-5187.