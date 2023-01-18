The Yuma City Council feted Police Chief Susan Smith, who is retiring after 30 years with the Yuma Police Department, during a Tuesday work session. She has served as chief since 2019.
“I would like to take a minute and recognize Chief Smith … for her 30 years of commitment to the Yuma community,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“She did come at the beginning of COVID, so that’s a brutal way to start. But she did a great job. I enjoyed working with her,” he added.
The mayor then introduced a video put together by staff “showing a few people and their gratitude for her leadership.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that this would be the first of two videos honoring Smith, with the first one featuring Police Department staff wishing Smith well and expressing appreciation for her.
The second video, which will be shown during the Wednesday regular meeting, features city leadership bidding her farewell.
Nicholls noted that “part two” of the celebration honoring Smith will take place Wednesday, followed by refreshments with Smith.
“So please make time for that in your schedule,” he said.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
In the first video, police employees expressed their appreciation for the example she set throughout her career, with some noting that she had inspired them in their own career paths. Several thanked Smith for her friendship and mentorship and wished her a happy retirement and luck in her next adventure.
Smith arrived in Yuma through the military and joined the department in 1992.
“The hardest thing was that I didn’t have any family here, so growing up in this organization, you guys became my family. I think of all of you as my family,” she said previously.
She started as a dispatcher. “It was great ... It was a fabulous time . But I did know eventually I wanted to become a police officer,” Smith noted.
In 1995, Smith attended the Phoenix Regional Police Academy and then worked in “pretty much every area” within the force. However, her main focus became the midnight patrol.
Early in her career, about the time when she was a field training officer and then became a patrol officer, “I realized I wanted to promote with the organization.”
At that time, she started going to school and attended Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.
After a nationwide search, Thomas Garrity of Virginia has been named as Yuma’s next police chief. He comes from Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department, where he served as commander and brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety.
A native of Paxinos, Pennsylvania, and a U.S. Army veteran, Garrity holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and a master’s in public administration from National University.
He has also graduated from L.E.A.D. training at the University of Virginia, Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service; Senior Management Institute for Police; and FBI National Academy. Additionally, he completed crisis intervention training.
His experience includes a wide variety of roles while rising through the ranks, according to a city press release. Key activities include being part of his county’s first community police project, leading an internal team and collaborating with local stakeholders to plan and build a new policing district, and being the lead detective for his county’s investigation and prosecution of the infamous “D.C. Sniper” case.
“Words cannot express how honored and humbled I am to be selected to serve as the next chief of police for Yuma,” Garrity said. “The women and men of this department are dedicated to partnering with the community to make Yuma a great place to work, live and play. Together we will continue this important work. My family and I are excited to be a part of the future of Yuma as the community continues to grow.”