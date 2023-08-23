The City of Yuma continues to grapple with higher-than-anticipated costs when it comes to major purchases, paying more than initially budgeted for some high-ticket items and rejecting at least one bid.
The purchase of two waste collection trucks, for example, had been budgeted for $880,000. In the end, using a cooperative agreement originated by the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the council authorized the purchase at $480,454 each, for a total of $961,000.
Although costs were higher than originally anticipated, staff noted that the budget approved by the council had sufficient funding in the Equipment Replacement Fund to cover the higher costs without impacting other equipment replacement programs.
The city will buy two Peterbilt/McNeilus automated side loaders from Rush Truck Centers in Yuma to provide residents with trash and recycling pick-up services.
The new units will replace two 2015 models, which will soon exceed their eight-year life expectancy. The two side loaders being replaced will be designated as surplus and sold online.
The expected delivery time of the new trucks is 18 months.
Another purchase that cost more than expected was a street sweeper. The council approved the purchase of a TYMCO Model 600 Regenerative Air Sweeper, using the same cooperative purchase agreement, at a cost of $395,223 from TYMCO of Waco, Texas.
No local vendors supply this equipment, according to staff.
Though costs are 5% higher than originally estimated, staff noted that the Equipment Replacement Fund has sufficient funding in this case as well to cover the extra costs without impacting other equipment replacement programs.
The new unit will replace another 2015 year, which also will exceed the eight-year life expectancy. The current sweeper will be surplused and sold online as well.
In addition, the council authorized the purchase and delivery of 1,872 trash containers at an annual cost of $128,483 from Toter Inc. of Del Rio, Texas.
The containers are used for the collection of residential solid waste and recycling services. This contract calls for purchase and delivery of 96-gallon containers as needed for replacement of damaged containers and for service to residents of anticipated new housing developments.
Another project that exceeds expected costs are roof repairs for the laboratory at the Figueroa Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility on Figueroa Avenue.
In January, staff initially awarded the project to Merrill Development of Yuma in the amount of $99,313. The council has now approved an increase of $2,907, for a total cost of $102,220.
The project calls for cleaning, inspecting and repairing areas on the roof that had been leaking, including replacing interior ceiling tiles that had been damaged from the leaking roof.
The project also included adding two more scuppers and grading improvements to the roof to improve drainage. The roof repairs are necessary to maintain a functional laboratory that meets state and federal water testing requirements, staff said.
During the course of work, crews determined that one of the existing roof scuppers was broken and needed to be replaced. The cost to remove the broken scupper and replace it with a new one was $2,907, pushing the total cost over $100,000 and requiring council approval.
Actual costs for this project exceed the original budget by 2%. Staff will use water and wastewater contingency funds to cover the extra costs, which will not impact other capital improvement projects.
The council also approved the $150,000 purchase of SCADA data center infrastructure and services through Dell Financial Services of Round Rock, Texas.
The city’s current SCADA, which stands for supervisory control and data acquisition, is operating on aging hardware and design. With this purchase, SCADA infrastructure will be replaced as part of a proposed renovation, which will connect all water treatment plants with redundancy and enhanced cybersecurity protections.
In other action, the council rejected all bids received for Ready-Mix concrete, color and stamp mix, based upon the cost of a year-long fixed price contract.
Staff recommended the rejection of the bids, “which are not cost effective over a 12-month period, when shorter-term pricing is in the best interest of the city.”
Due to fluctuating material costs, staff noted that it’s more advantageous to shorten the term of the contract for pricing, rather than a 12-month fixed contract based on current market trends.
The city will reissue the bid to pre-qualify vendors for Ready-Mix concrete and provide updated pricing for three months to be used as-needed.
“This is a new strategy to mitigate the continuing supply chain and inflationary challenges involving materials purchases. Though this strategy is intended to be short-term and isolated to this commodity, the duration for these challenges is unknown,” a staff report noted.