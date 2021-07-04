The Independence Day holiday will be affecting certain City of Yuma services. Most city offices, including City Hall, will be closed Monday in honor of the holiday.
City Hall will also be closed on July 9 as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule. Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.
The following city services will be altered due to the holiday:
TRASH PICKUP: Residential trash collection for homes inside the city limits will change due to the holiday. Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal Thursday and Friday.
CITY POOLS: Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St., and Marcus Pool, 545 W. 5th St., will be open on Sunday, July 4. Both pools will be closed on Monday, July 5. For a full listing of pool hours of operation, visit www.yumaaz.gov/pools.
CITY COUNCIL: Due to the proximity of the holiday, the City Council will not hold a meeting on Wednesday. The council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. July 21.
FIREWORKS LAWS AND PRACTICES
The city also urges residents to think of neighbors and pets when using fireworks, comply with fireworks laws and practice safe behavior.
According to National Fire Protection Association research, every Fourth of July, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks, which include devastating burns and other injuries, fires and even death, according to a city press release.
Civil and criminal liability may result from any incident caused by use of fireworks. More U.S. fires are reported on Independence Day than any other day of a typical year, and fireworks account for 40% of them.
U.S. hospitals treat more than 9,000 people for fireworks-related injuries this time of year. Sparklers, considered safe, account for 25% of emergency room visits.
This holiday is associated with a number of runaway pets, due to the loud noises of fireworks. People with conditions such as post-traumatic stress may experience difficulties during fireworks explosions. Because of this, the city asks residents to be respectful of neighbors when setting off legal fireworks.
In Arizona, legal fireworks are limited to novelty fireworks that are handheld, like sparklers, or are designed to remain on the ground. Fireworks that are designed to rise into the air and/or explode are prohibited, except by permit for supervised public displays.
The city invites residents to the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Ray Kroc Sports Complex, 36th Street and Avenue A, for which admission is free. Grounds will open at 7 p.m., with fireworks to start at 8:45 p.m.