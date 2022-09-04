Yuma City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Trash pickups will lag one day that week.
Residential solid waste collection for homes inside the city limits will change that week due to the holiday. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will instead have their collection on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday of that week.
Residents can still read official city documents, pay a city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Residents can make requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more directly online at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.