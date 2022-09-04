Yuma City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Trash pickups will lag one day that week.

Residential solid waste collection for homes inside the city limits will change that week due to the holiday. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will instead have their collection on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you