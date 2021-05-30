Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday for observance of Memorial Day. Trash pickups will lag one day that week.
Residential solid waste collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change this week due to the holiday. City residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will instead have their collection on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.
Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.