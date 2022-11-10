Yuma City Hall will be closed Friday for Veterans Day. However, city curbside recycling customers will not experience a change in collection days for this week.
Residents should place their blue recycling containers out on their normal days. Solid waste pickups will also take place as normal.
Residents can still read official city documents, pay a city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Additionally, residents can make requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more directly online with Yuma Click & Fix at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.