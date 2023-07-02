Residential trash collection for some homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the Fourth of July holiday. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
There will be no change for Monday route customers. Curbside recycling pickups will take place as usual. Visit www.yumaaz.gov/holidaytrashschedule for all holiday-related closures and pickup schedules.
The City’s annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will take place 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex and Desert Sun Stadium, with fireworks expected to start around 9 p.m. Please note that personal items must be carried inside a clear bag.
Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more can be made directly online at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.