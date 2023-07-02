Residential trash collection for some homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the Fourth of July holiday. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.

There will be no change for Monday route customers. Curbside recycling pickups will take place as usual. Visit www.yumaaz.gov/holidaytrashschedule for all holiday-related closures and pickup schedules.

