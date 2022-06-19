Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday for observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that began in 2021.
Residential refuse collection and curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal that week.
Juneteenth, commemorating the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to announce the end of the Civil War and to support the Emancipation Proclamation, was established in 2021 as the 12th federal holiday. It is traditionally on June 19, which this year is a Sunday, prompting its observance the following Monday.
Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more can be made directly online with Yuma Click & Fix: www.yumaaz.gov/yumaclickfix.