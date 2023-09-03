Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for observance of Labor Day.
Residential trash collection for some homes inside the Yuma city limits will be delayed by a day due to the holiday. Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal.
Visit www.yumaaz.gov/holidaytrashschedule for all holiday-related closures and pickup schedules.
Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more can be made directly online at at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.
