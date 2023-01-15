Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday for observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
Residential trash collection for homes inside the city limits will change due to the holiday. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.
Residents can still read official city documents, pay a city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Also, residents can make requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more directly online with Yuma Click & Fix: yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.