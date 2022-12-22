Yuma City Hall will be closed this Friday as part of its normal schedule and will close again on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Yuma City Hall will be closed this Friday as part of its normal schedule and will close again on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Additionally, City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for official observance of New Year’s Day.
This will affect residential solid waste pickups the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Residents who typically have their trash collected on Mondays will instead have pickups on Tuesday. Those who have trash collection on Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling (blue containers) will take place on their regularly scheduled days both weeks.
Normal schedules will resume the week of Jan. 9.
Knowing that the Christmas holiday can generate large amounts of waste and alter personal routines, the city suggests that residents set a reminder to get their containers to the curb on the proper days.
Residents can still pay their city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours a day outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Find schedules for garbage and recycling collection on the city’s website: https://tinyurl.com/y389cka5.
Residents can make requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more directly online with Yuma Click & Fix: yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
