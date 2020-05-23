Yuma City Hall and facilities will be closed Monday, May 25 for observance of Memorial Day.
Residential refuse collection for homes inside the city limits will change due to the holiday. Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.
Residents can still read official city documents, check on permits and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.