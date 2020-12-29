Yuma has a new drop-off site for those who wish to recycle their natural Christmas trees this year.
Christmas tree recycling will move to the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, behind Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.
Hours for the Christmas tree recycling program are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays now through Jan. 8, with the exception of New Year’s Day.
Please remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off the tree. Material from the natural trees will be chipped and reused. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
The location change is due to construction of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex at the previous site.
For further information on the city’s Christmas tree recycling program, residents may call 928-373-4504.
City residents who miss the final day for dropping off natural trees at the city site may drop off trees at Yuma County’s North Gila Transfer Site, Avenue 7E at County 5th Street, weekdays through Jan. 31. Regarding use of this site only, residents may call 928-341-2500.